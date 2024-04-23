Apple has different plan for AI in iPhones which may make Samsung to ‘rethink’ its Galaxy AI- Details

Apple is gearing up to adopt a different strategy compared to Samsung when it comes to incorporating AI capabilities into iPhones. Following Samsung's lead with the introduction of several AI-driven features in the Samsung Galaxy S24, Apple is poised to follow suit, albeit with a distinct strategy set to differentiate it from its South Korean counterpart.

Reports Hint at iOS 18's AI Enhancements

Reports suggest that Apple's forthcoming iOS 18 will usher in a new era of on-device AI capabilities, exclusively driven by a Large Language Model (LLM) developed in-house. Notably, all AI processing will be handled directly on the device itself, a move expected to be championed for its privacy enhancements and rapid performance. Anticipated to debut during WWDC 2024, these AI features are poised to showcase the advantages of on-device processing, 9to5Mac reported.

Also read: Airtel launches affordable international roaming packs: Check plans and availability in different countries

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Apple's On-Device AI Strategy

While on-device AI processing offers notable benefits in terms of privacy and speed, it may not match the sheer power of AI processing conducted by dedicated servers in the cloud. However, Apple might focus on introducing AI features that align well with on-device processing capabilities. For instance, improvements to auto-replies and Siri functionality could be prioritised.

Also read: Realme Narzo 70 5G series launching on April 24 in India- Check expected specs, price, more

Apple vs Samsung

This approach stands in contrast to Samsung's method, which blends both on-device and cloud-powered AI features. Samsung employs a combination of its proprietary LLM and Google's Gemini for AI processing, giving users the option to process AI data locally on the device through a simple toggle. As observed on devices like the Samsung Galaxy S24 and older models updated with One UI 6.1 featuring AI enhancements, the speed of AI features varies depending on the workload and complexity.

Also read: Pixel 9 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro- New leaked images compares the sizes, specs and more- Details

While specific AI functionalities for iOS 18 remain undisclosed, potential offerings could span improved language translation, more dependable autocorrect mechanisms, and advanced image editing tools. Recent discussions between Apple and Google regarding the integration of Gemini for select AI features add an intriguing dimension, although the status of this collaboration remains uncertain.