iMac 27-inch coming? Apple kills off all hope

Just a week ago Apple launched its new iMac and MacBook Pro along with three new chips M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max. After that, anticipation among the fans had risen around the launch of a 27-inch Apple iMac. Expectations were that this machine would run on Apple silicon. However, a recent announcement from Apple has dashed all their hopes. Check what Apple has revealed.

27-inch iMac

According to a recent report by The Verge, Apple will not launch any 27-inch iMac that runs on Apple Silicon. Instead, Apple is currently focussing on the 24-inch model that has recently been updated with an M3 chip.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Not sure which

laptop to buy?

Will there be any 32-inch iMac?

While that may be so, there have been a lot of rumors around after the iMac And MacBook Pro launch about the rollout of a much bigger machine. A recent report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, suggests that Apple might bring an iMac with a 32-inch display in 2025. So, there is a possibility that Apple still has plans to work on the Apple Silicon desktop. However, nothing is confirmed yet.

According to Apple, the 24-inch iMac with a 4.5K display is quite different from the old Intel model's 21-inch 4K versions and the 27-inch 5K model. However, the 24-inch iMac does not offer Apple's most efficient features. It comes with the basic model chips.

So, even as fans' expectations and analysts call to drive the hype around Apple products to new highs, there are no guarantees that the company will actually go ahead and roll them out. As such, It is unclear what will be the next model that Apple will introduce, but it is sure that it is not going to bring a 27-inch iMac. In fact, Apple, which never reacts to any news in the public sphere, has chosen to do it this time may well be because it wants potential buyers to pick up these machines that have been launched and not wait for something that may never come. Therefore, those who were waiting eagerly for this model might be disappointed.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. Click here to join now!