iMac 27-inch coming? Apple kills off all hope

Fans had pinned their hopes on the launch of the 27-inch Apple iMac. However, their wait has been in vain.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 07 2023, 14:01 IST
Apple iMac M3 launched; Check price, specs and more
iMac
1/5 Apple Event October 2023: Today, Apple has unveiled the M3 chip, which is its next-generation Apple silicon chipset. After the chip announcements, Apple launched the most anticipated M3-powered iMac. The new M3-powered iMac features a 24-inch 4.5K Retina display with a resolution of 4480x2520 pixels. The new M3 chip on this iMac features an 8-core CPU, up to a 10-core GPU, and support for up to 24GB of unified memory.  (Apple)
image caption
2/5 The latest iMac features a six-speaker sound system with support for Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos for an unreal experience. For gaming enthusiasts, there is great news as the new iMac boasts hardware-accelerated mesh shading and ray tracing for better and more accurate lighting and shadows. (Apple)
image caption
3/5 As claimed by Apple, the new M3-powered iMac is up to 4X faster than the most powerful 21.5-inch iMac and up to 2.5X faster than the most popular 27-inch iMac,  (Apple)
image caption
4/5 iMac features a color-matched keyboard, mouse, and trackpad. Additionally, Touch ID works with Fast User Switching. iMac also features a 1080p FaceTime camera and studio-quality mics. (Apple)
image caption
5/5 The newly launched M3-powered iMac is available in 8-core and 10-core GPU configurations, as well as 256GB and 512GB storage options. The 8-core GPU and 256GB storage iMac starts at $1299 in the US and Rs. 134900 in India. You can get a 10-core GPU and 256GB storage iMac at a price of  $1499 or Rs. 154900, and a 10-core GPU and 512GB storage iMac at a price of $1699 or Rs. 174900. (Apple)
iMac
Apple is currently focusing on the 24-inch iMac model which has been recently updated with an M3 chip. (Apple)

Just a week ago Apple launched its new iMac and MacBook Pro along with three new chips M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max. After that, anticipation among the fans had risen around the launch of a 27-inch Apple iMac. Expectations were that this machine would run on Apple silicon. However, a recent announcement from Apple has dashed all their hopes. Check what Apple has revealed.

27-inch iMac

According to a recent report by The Verge, Apple will not launch any 27-inch iMac that runs on Apple Silicon. Instead, Apple is currently focussing on the 24-inch model that has recently been updated with an M3 chip.

Not sure which
laptop to buy?

Will there be any 32-inch iMac?

While that may be so, there have been a lot of rumors around after the iMac And MacBook Pro launch about the rollout of a much bigger machine. A recent report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, suggests that Apple might bring an iMac with a 32-inch display in 2025. So, there is a possibility that Apple still has plans to work on the Apple Silicon desktop. However, nothing is confirmed yet.

According to Apple, the 24-inch iMac with a 4.5K display is quite different from the old Intel model's 21-inch 4K versions and the 27-inch 5K model. However, the 24-inch iMac does not offer Apple's most efficient features. It comes with the basic model chips.

So, even as fans' expectations and analysts call to drive the hype around Apple products to new highs, there are no guarantees that the company will actually go ahead and roll them out. As such, It is unclear what will be the next model that Apple will introduce, but it is sure that it is not going to bring a 27-inch iMac. In fact, Apple, which never reacts to any news in the public sphere, has chosen to do it this time may well be because it wants potential buyers to pick up these machines that have been launched and not wait for something that may never come. Therefore, those who were waiting eagerly for this model might be disappointed.

