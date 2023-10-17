Icon
Mac users warming up to AI apps; 42 percent using them daily, report finds

A recent report has revealed that Mac users are welcoming AI-powered apps with open arms, and the majority of them believe them to be superior to other apps.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 17 2023, 12:40 IST
Mac users are preferring AI-based apps over traditional apps, the report reveals. (Unsplash)

The wave of artificial intelligence (AI) has taken the world by storm. Over the last few months, we've seen significant developments in the field, ranging from AI chatbots, and image generators to essential tools for various sectors. AI-integrated apps offer more functionality with smart features, enabling users to get their work done more efficiently while keeping the quality high. Consequently, people are preferring AI-based apps over non-AI apps. A recent report has revealed that even Mac users are welcoming AI-powered apps with open arms, and the majority of them believe them to be superior to other apps.

AI apps on Mac

According to a report by subscription-based service Setapp (via TechCrunch), 42 percent of Mac users have reported using AI-based apps on a daily basis. What's more interesting is that 63 percent believe that AI apps are superior and have more benefits compared to their non-AI counterparts. Due to this popularity, more and more developers are integrating AI into their apps.

The report further states that 43 percent of developers have already integrated either AI or similar machine learning (ML) technologies into their apps, while 28 percent are planning to do so in the near future. The findings were part of the Mac Apps Report 2023, an annual survey conducted by the company. This year's study involved surveying 1241 Mac users, with most of them based in the US.

Not sure which
laptop to buy?

The most popular AI apps for Mac include TypingMind, MacWhisper, Elephas, Spark, Notion, Craft, and more. Surprisingly, it is not just Mac-exclusive AI apps that users prefer. As per the report, the list of most popular AI apps adopted by Mac users also includes Google Bard, Bing, and Grammarly which are widely available on other platforms as well.

AI chatbots under scrutiny

Recently, AI chatbots such as Google Bard and Bing Search have come under immense scrutiny for inaccurately reporting a ceasefire during the Israel-Hamas conflict. According to a Bloomberg report, Google's Bard and Microsoft's AI-powered Bing Search were asked basic questions about the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, and both chatbots inaccurately claimed that there was a ceasefire in place. Bloomberg's Shirin Ghaffary said, “Google's Bard told me on Monday, “both sides are committed” to keeping the peace. Microsoft's AI-powered Bing Chat similarly wrote on Tuesday that “the ceasefire signals an end to the immediate bloodshed.””

Thus, while AI apps are making our lives easier by getting work done more efficiently, this incident is a reminder that the technology still requires supervision, and cannot be trusted blindly.

First Published Date: 17 Oct, 12:40 IST
