 HP Spectre x360 to HP Dragonfly G4, here are 3 AI-enhanced laptops from HP for elevated user experience
From HP Spectre x360 to HP Dragonfly G4, discover how HP's latest lineup of AI-enhanced laptops revolutionize user productivity and task efficiency, offering advanced features and functionalities to meet the demands of modern computing.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 09 2024, 16:15 IST
HP's innovative AI-enhanced devices
Experience the future of computing with HP's innovative AI-enhanced devices, designed to elevate productivity and redefine user experience including HP Spectre x360 and HP Dragonfly G4.
The integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) into HP laptops marks a significant advancement in technology, offering users enhanced productivity and efficiency in various tasks. With AI, these devices can process data faster, improve accuracy, automate tasks, and enhance cybersecurity measures.

HP has been at the forefront of introducing AI-enhanced gadgets to improve user experience. Among the notable devices is the HP Spectre x360 14-inch 2-in-1 laptop PC. Powered by Meteor Lake, it features a triple engine of CPU, GPU, and NPU, incorporating AI for intelligent computing. This enables features like gestures, advanced privacy, and security enhancements such as 'screen time reminder' and 'walk away lock', catering to user well-being during prolonged usage. Additionally, it boasts HP's first PCs with audio tuned by Poly Studio and an upgraded IMAX display, offering a starting price of INR 1,64,999.

Another standout is the HP Spectre x360 16-inch 2-in-1 laptop PC, equipped with an AI chip for smarter computing. It introduces features like AI gestures, advanced privacy settings, and health reminders, enhancing the user experience. With a 16-inch high-quality display and dedicated NPU for AI functions, it enhances video calling with improved privacy and performance, priced at INR 1,79,999.

For mobile professionals, the HP Dragonfly G4 offers cutting-edge features tailored for hybrid work environments. It supports the simultaneous use of two cameras, enabling impactful presentations and more engaging collaboration experiences. Features like HP Auto Frame and Auto Camera Select enhance video calls, making it an ideal choice for busy professionals, priced at INR 2,20,000. Notably, one can move around a little during video calls with HP Auto Frame. The camera and audio actively follow your motion. Additionally, it's Auto Camera Select' feature recognizes the camera you're facing, maintaining audience engagement without breaking eye contact.

Overall, HP's AI-enhanced devices cater to various user needs, offering improved functionality, enhanced privacy, and a more engaging user experience in today's technology-driven world.

First Published Date: 09 Feb, 16:15 IST
    Trending Gadgets

