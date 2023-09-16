Icon
Tecno Megabook T1 laptop launched; price, specs and features, check them all out

The Tecno Megabook T1 features a massive 70Wh battery providing up to 17.5 hours of total battery life.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 16 2023, 20:58 IST
Megabook T1 comes with a 15.6 FHD plus display along with 350 nits brightness. (Tecno)

Are you looking for an affordable cutting-edge laptop? If yes, then your wait is over. Tecno has announced the launch of Megabook T1. You can buy it from September 19, on Amazon. Take an overview of what you will get with this product.

Specifications

The Megabook T1 boasts a sleek and ultra-slim design, measuring just 14.8mm in thickness and weighing a mere 1.56kg. It's easily accessible with just one hand to open the lid. It comes with a sporting 180-degree flexible bending angle, the Megabook T1 adapts to your preferences seamlessly. It is available in three captivating colors - Denim Blue, Space Grey, and Moonshine Silver.

Battery Life

The Megabook T1 features a massive 70Wh battery providing up to a remarkable 17.5 hours of total battery life. It comes with a 65W PD Ultra-fast charger. Additionally, the super large VC cooling system keeps the T1 operating at optimal temperatures, even during demanding tasks.

Not sure which
laptop to buy?

Processor

Under the hood, the T1 packs the punch of Intel's 11th Gen Processors. Bearing three variants to suit your requirements, the T1 is available in Core i3, Core i5, and Core i7 configurations. It is paired with up to 16GB of RAM and super-fast SSD storage options of up to 1 TB.

Features

MEGABOOK T1 comes with a 15.6 FHD plus display along with 350 nits brightness and 100% sRGB high gamut. The laptop's four-level backlit keyboard enhances usability in any lighting condition. The TÜV Rheinland Eye Comfort Certification ensures that your eyes are taken care of, even during extended usage. The MEGABOOK T1 further comes with a 2-in-1 power key integrated with a fingerprint sensor to provide enhanced security, and a 2MP FHD privacy camera to safeguard your privacy. Immerse yourself in DTS X Immersive Sound, powered by TECNO Audio Lab, and experience crystal-clear audio quality. Lastly, with an abundance of connectivity options, there are a total of 9 ports, including USB 3.1 Type C, HDMI1.4, and more.

Price and availability

The TECNO Megabook T1 has been launched as an Amazon special on September 13th, 2023 and the sale is scheduled for September 19th, 2023. Megabook T1 Intel Core i7 16GB + 1TB SSD is available for Rs. 59999 and Early birds can get it for Rs.57999. The color options available for this model are Denim Blue, Space Grey, and Moonshine Silver. Intel Core i5 16GB + 512GB SSD is available for Rs. 49999 and Intel Core i3 8GB + 512GB SSD is available for Rs. 39999 respectively.

First Published Date: 16 Sep, 20:57 IST
