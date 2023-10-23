The wait for a 32-inch iMac may soon be over – Gurman predicts a big reveal

Apple enthusiasts have long awaited an update to the iMac lineup, with the last one featuring the M1 chip released in April 2021. The delay has left fans anxious, but there's a glimmer of hope on the horizon. Apple analyst Mark Gurman, renowned for his insider insights, has shed some light on what's coming next.

Gurman's Power On newsletter unveiled that the much-anticipated iMac Pro faced delays due to cost concerns. As a result, Apple shifted its focus to the Mac Studio and Studio Display, offering high-end alternatives. However, dedicated iMac fans know that this doesn't quite fill the void.

The Long-Awaited iMac Update

The good news is that the wait for a new iMac is almost over. Gurman reported that Apple has been quietly preparing an updated 24-inch iMac. And it seems that the unveiling might be just around the corner.

An October Surprise on the Horizon

So, when can we expect this big reveal? Gurman speculates that Apple might host a product launch event at the end of this month, potentially unveiling the long-awaited iMac. He suggests that the announcement could occur on either the 30th or 31st of this month.

There's also a clue in Apple's unusual earnings schedule. The company's earnings report is set for November 2, which deviates from its typical late October earnings reports. In the past, such a scheduling shift has been followed by an event, further fueling speculation for this year.

Shortages and Delivery Delays

Gurman adds weight to his theory by pointing out that Apple retail stores are experiencing shortages of the iMac, as well as the 13-inch MacBook Pro and high-end MacBook Pro. Attempting to order these products through Apple's website reveals delivery delays until mid-November, indicating something significant is in the pipeline.

But what's most exciting about Gurman's report is the description of the upcoming iMac. This new model is set to feature a massive 32-inch display, making it the largest iMac in Apple's history. For Gurman, this is a significant development as he reflects on his personal journey with Apple, noting that the iMac, which recently celebrated its 25th anniversary, was what originally piqued his interest in the tech giant.

Apple fans, get ready for a potential October surprise. An updated iMac with a larger display may be just around the corner, and it's an announcement many have been eagerly waiting for.