 Lava A97 Ips Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Lava A97 IPS

    Lava A97 IPS

    Lava A97 IPS is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 5,299 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2350 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lava A97 IPS from HT Tech. Buy Lava A97 IPS now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹5,299
    8 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    5 MP
    5 MP
    2350 mAh
    Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    ₹ 5,901 M.R.P. ₹5,949
    Lava A97 IPS Price in India

    Lava A97 IPS price in India starts at Rs.5,299. The lowest price of Lava A97 IPS is Rs.5,901 on amazon.in.

    Lava A97 Ips Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • 2350 mAh
    • Yes
    • No
    Camera
    • No
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • Single
    • Digital Zoom
    • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    Design
    • 145 mm
    • Black
    • 72 mm
    • 160 grams
    • 9.2 mm
    Display
    • 65.86 %
    • 196 ppi
    • 480 x 854 pixels
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • No
    • IPS LCD
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    General
    • Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    • No
    • June 6, 2017 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • No
    • Lava
    • A97 IPS
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • No
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • Spreadtrum SC9832A
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    • Mali-400 MP2
    • 1 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 8 GB
    • No
    Lava A97 Ips FAQs

    What is the price of the Lava A97 Ips in India?

    Lava A97 Ips price in India at 4,299 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Spreadtrum SC9832A; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2350 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Lava A97 Ips?

    How many colors are available in Lava A97 Ips?

    What is the Lava A97 Ips Battery Capacity?

    Is Lava A97 Ips Waterproof?

    Lava A97 Ips