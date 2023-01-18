 Lava Z1s Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Lava Z1s

    Lava Z1s is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 5,299 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.6 GHz Processor, 3100 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lava Z1s from HT Tech. Buy Lava Z1s now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    3
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P37065/heroimage/148980-v1-lava-z1s-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P37065/images/Design/148980-v1-lava-z1s-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P37065/images/Design/148980-v1-lava-z1s-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P37065/images/Design/148980-v1-lava-z1s-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P37065/images/Design/148980-v1-lava-z1s-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹5,299
    16 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Octa core, 1.6 GHz
    5 MP
    2 MP
    3100 mAh
    Android v11
    Lava Z1s Price in India

    Lava Z1s price in India starts at Rs.5,299. The lowest price of Lava Z1s is Rs.4,699 on amazon.in.

    Lava Z1s Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 2 MP
    • 5 MP
    • 3100 mAh
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • No
    • 3100 mAh
    • Up to 36 Hours(4G)
    • Yes
    • Up to 475 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 36 Hours(4G)
    • Up to 475 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • 1280x720 fps
    • 2 MP, Primary Camera
    • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Digital Zoom
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Single
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    Design
    • 187 grams
    • Blue, Cyan
    • 73 mm
    • 10.4 mm
    • 146.5 mm
    Display
    • 720 x 1600 pixels
    • 56.44 %
    • 351 ppi
    • IPS LCD
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • Android v11
    • No
    • Z1s
    • Lava
    • January 6, 2022 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, ac/b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, v4.2
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, ac/b/g/n
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB
    Performance
    • 2 GB
    • Octa core, 1.6 GHz
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes
    • 16 GB
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    Lava Z1s