Lava X4 Price in India (20, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Lava X4 Lava X4 is a Android v13 phone, available price is Rs 7,990 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lava X4 from HT Tech. Buy Lava X4 now with free delivery.