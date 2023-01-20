 Lava X4 Price in India (20, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Lava X4

    Lava X4

    Lava X4 is a Android v13 phone, available price is Rs 7,990 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lava X4 from HT Tech. Buy Lava X4 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Last updated: 20 January 2023
    This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

    Lava X4 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
    • 8 MP
    • 5000 mAh
    • 13 MP + 2 MP
    Battery
    • Yes
    • No
    • Li-Polymer
    • 5000 mAh
    Camera
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 8 MP, Primary Camera
    • Single
    • Yes
    • Exposure compensation
    • Yes, Screen flash
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    Display
    • 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
    • 266 ppi
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • 720 x 1600 pixels
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • IPS LCD
    General
    • Yes
    • Lava
    • March 22, 2023 (Unofficial)
    • Android v13
    • X4
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
    • Yes, v5.3
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Mobile Hotspot
    Performance
    • 12 nm
    • MediaTek Helio G37
    • PowerVR GE8320
    • 3 GB
    • 64 bit
    • Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP + 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    • Rear
    Storage
    • 64 GB
    • Yes, Up to 1 TB
    Lava X4 FAQs

    How many megapixels Camera is in Lava X41 Plus?

    Lava X41 Plus Front camera has 5 MP megapixels and the Rear camera has 8 MP megapixels.

    What is the Lava X41 Plus Battery Capacity?

    Is Lava X41 Plus Waterproof?

    Lava X4