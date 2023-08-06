Lava Z2s Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Lava Z2s Lava Z2s is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 7,099 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 2 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lava Z2s from HT Tech. Buy Lava Z2s now with free delivery.