 Lava Z2s Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Home Phone Finder Lava Phones Lava Z2s

Lava Z2s

Lava Z2s is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 7,099 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 2 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lava Z2s from HT Tech. Buy Lava Z2s now with free delivery.
5
Score
Last updated: 06 August 2023
Overview Specs Alternatives Videos FAQs
LavaZ2s_Display_6.51inches(16.54cm)
LavaZ2s_FrontCamera_5MP
LavaZ2s_Ram_2GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P36326/heroimage/145957-v1-lava-z2s-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_LavaZ2s_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P36326/heroimage/145957-v1-lava-z2s-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_LavaZ2s_4
LavaZ2s_Display_6.51inches(16.54cm)
LavaZ2s_FrontCamera_5MP"
LavaZ2s_Ram_2GB"
LavaZ2s_3"
LavaZ2s_4"
Key Specs
₹7,099
32 GB
6.51 inches (16.54 cm)
Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
8 MP
5 MP
5000 mAh
Android v11
2 GB
See full specifications
Key Specs
₹7,099
32 GB
6.51 inches (16.54 cm)
8 MP
5000 mAh
Add to compare
See full specifications

Lava Z2s Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 5000 mAh
  • 6.51 inches (16.54 cm)
  • 5 MP
  • 8 MP
Battery
  • Li-Polymer
  • 5000 mAh
  • No
  • Yes
Camera
  • Yes
  • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Single
  • 5 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera
  • F2.2
  • F2.0
  • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • 4 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash
  • Yes, Screen flash
Design
  • 75.8 mm
  • 190 grams
  • Back: Plastic
  • 9 mm
  • Striped Blue
  • 164.5 mm
Display
  • IPS LCD
  • 720 x 1600 pixels
  • 270 ppi
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v3
  • 82.1 %
  • Yes with waterdrop notch
  • 82.06 %
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 6.51 inches (16.54 cm)
  • 20:9
General
  • Android Go
  • July 22, 2021 (Official)
  • Z2s
  • No
  • Lava
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Android v11
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • No
  • Yes, v5.0
Performance
  • PowerVR GE8320
  • Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
  • LPDDR3
  • MediaTek Helio G35
  • 12 nm
  • 2 GB
Special Features
  • Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 512 GB
  • eMMC 5.1
  • 32 GB
  • Yes
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Mobiles Videos

View all
Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 launch date is revealed! This is what we know about the phone and its price.
Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 launch date revealed! Expected to be a midrange smartphone
04 Aug 2023
The new Sony Xperia 1 V is launched in India. Check out why the phone's camera is so hyped
Sony Xperia 1 V launched: Check out its best camera quality
04 Aug 2023
Honor 90 is expected to launch soon in India. check out the expected features, specs and more.
Honor 90 to Launch in India: Check out its feature, camera and more
31 Jul 2023
iQOO Neo 7 Pro launch
iQOO Neo 7 Pro: Most affordable snapdragon 8+ gen 1 smartphone
07 Jul 2023
Nothing Phone 2 features and specs
The Ultimate Tech Upgrade: The Nothing Phone 2: Features & Price
19 May 2023
Big upgrade for Samsung Galaxy S24 Series: All you need to know
Big upgrade for Samsung Galaxy S24 Series: All you need to know
01 May 2023
Best 5 feature-rich phones under 12000
5 best feature-rich phones under 12000: Samsung Galaxy F13, Realme C55, Motorola G32, more
22 Apr 2023
iPhone SE 4 the game changer
iPhone SE 4 the game changer; What are the NEW features?
22 Apr 2023
Vivo V27 Pro
Vivo V27 and V27 Pro launched in India
27 Mar 2023
Google Pixel 7a LEAKED: First Look at Design and Rumoured Specs!
Google Pixel 7a LEAKED: First Look at Design and Rumoured Specs!
16 Mar 2023

Mobiles By Brand

Mobiles By Brand

Lava Z2s FAQs

What is the price of the Lava Z2S in India?

Lava Z2S price in India at 7,299 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio G35; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 5000 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Lava Z2S?

How many colors are available in Lava Z2S?

What is the Lava Z2S Battery Capacity?

Is Lava Z2S Waterproof?

View More

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones
SALE Upto 40% off on Mobiles
SALE Upto 40% off on Laptops
SALE Upto 50% off on Tablets
SALE Upto 75% off on Wearables

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    Lava Z2s