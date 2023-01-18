Lenovo A6000 Shot Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Lenovo A6000 Shot Lenovo A6000 Shot is a Android v5.0 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 10,334 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2300 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo A6000 Shot from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo A6000 Shot now with free delivery.