 Lenovo A6000 Shot Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Lenovo Phones Lenovo A6000 Shot

    Lenovo A6000 Shot

    Lenovo A6000 Shot is a Android v5.0 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 10,334 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2300 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo A6000 Shot from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo A6000 Shot now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P26759/heroimage/lenovo-a6000-shot-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P26759/images/Design/lenovo-a6000-shot-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹10,334
    16 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP
    5 MP
    2300 mAh
    Android v5.0 (Lollipop)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹10,334
    16 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    13 MP
    2300 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Lenovo A6000 Shot Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5 MP
    • 13 MP
    • 2300 mAh
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Battery
    • Yes
    • 2300 mAh
    • Up to 300 Hours(4G) / Up to 288 Hours(3G) / Up to 348 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 19 Hours(4G) / Up to 12 Hours(3G) / Up to 24 Hours(2G)
    • Li-Polymer
    • Up to 19 Hours(4G) / Up to 12 Hours(3G) / Up to 24 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 300 Hours(4G) / Up to 288 Hours(3G) / Up to 348 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • Digital Zoom Face detection Touch to focus
    • Single
    • Yes
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    Design
    • 140.9 mm
    • 130 grams
    • 8.4 mm
    • 70.5 mm
    • Black, White, Yellow
    Display
    • 294 ppi
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen
    • 69.22 %
    General
    • November 4, 2015 (Official)
    • Lenovo
    • Android v5.0 (Lollipop)
    • A6000 Shot
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
    • Yes, v4.0
    Performance
    • 2 GB
    • Adreno 306
    • Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A53
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 MSM8916
    • 64 bit
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 16 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Lenovo A6000 Shot FAQs

    What is the price of the Lenovo A6000 Shot in India?

    Lenovo A6000 Shot price in India at 6,200 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 MSM8916; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 2300 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Lenovo A6000 Shot?

    How many colors are available in Lenovo A6000 Shot?

    How long does the Lenovo A6000 Shot last?

    What is the Lenovo A6000 Shot Battery Capacity?

    Is Lenovo A6000 Shot Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Lenovo A6000 Shot