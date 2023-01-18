 Lenovo Rocstar A319 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Lenovo RocStar A319

    Lenovo RocStar A319

    Lenovo RocStar A319 is a Android v4.4 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 6,120 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Dual core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 1500 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo RocStar A319 from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo RocStar A319 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P23111/heroimage/lenovo-rocstar-a319-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P23111/images/Design/lenovo-rocstar-a319-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P23111/images/Design/lenovo-rocstar-a319-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P23111/images/Design/lenovo-rocstar-a319-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P23111/images/Design/lenovo-rocstar-a319-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹6,120
    4 GB
    4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
    Dual core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    5 MP
    2 MP
    1500 mAh
    Android v4.4 (Kitkat)
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Lenovo Rocstar A319 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 1500 mAh
    • 4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
    • 5 MP
    • 2 MP
    Battery
    • Yes
    • Up to 3.5 Hours(3G) / Up to 4 Hours(2G)
    • 1500 mAh
    • Up to 240 Hours(3G) / Up to 372 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 3.5 Hours(3G) / Up to 4 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 240 Hours(3G) / Up to 372 Hours(2G)
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • 2 MP, Primary Camera
    • Fixed Focus
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Single
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    Design
    • 123.5 mm
    • Black, Red, White
    • 63.8 mm
    • 130 grams
    • 10.2 mm
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 480 x 800 pixels
    • 4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
    • 57.8 %
    • LCD
    • 233 ppi
    General
    • RocStar A319
    • Android v4.4 (Kitkat)
    • October 21, 2014 (Official)
    • Lenovo
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 900 MHz
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 21 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • Mali-400
    • MediaTek MT6572
    • Dual core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    • 512 MB
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 4 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Lenovo Rocstar A319