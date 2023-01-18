Lenovo Rocstar A319 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Lenovo RocStar A319 Lenovo RocStar A319 is a Android v4.4 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 6,120 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Dual core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 1500 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo RocStar A319 from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo RocStar A319 now with free delivery.