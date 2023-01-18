 Lenovo A850 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Lenovo A850

    Lenovo A850 is a Android v4.2.2 (Jelly Bean) phone, available price is Rs 14,499 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2250 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo A850 from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo A850 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹14,499
    4 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    5 MP
    0.3 MP
    2250 mAh
    Android v4.2.2 (Jelly Bean)
    Lenovo A850 Price in India

    Lenovo A850 price in India starts at Rs.14,499. The lowest price of Lenovo A850 is Rs.13,499 on amazon.in.

    Lenovo A850 Full Specifications

    Battery
    Camera
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Digital Zoom Touch to focus
    • 0.3 MP, Primary Camera
    • Single
    • Yes
    Design
    • 79.3 mm
    • Black, White
    • 9.45 mm
    • 153.5 mm
    • 184 grams
    Display
    • IPS LCD
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 200 ppi
    • 540 x 960 pixels
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • 68.35 %
    General
    • October 18, 2013 (Official)
    • Android v4.2.2 (Jelly Bean)
    • Lenovo
    • A850
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 21 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    Performance
    • Mali-400 MP2
    • MediaTek MT6582M
    • 1 GB
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 4 GB
    Lenovo A850 FAQs

    What is the price of the Lenovo A850 in India?

    Lenovo A850 price in India at 13,499 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (0.3 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6582M; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2250 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Lenovo A850?

    How many colors are available in Lenovo A850?

    How long does the Lenovo A850 last?

    What is the Lenovo A850 Battery Capacity?

    Is Lenovo A850 Waterproof?

    Lenovo A850