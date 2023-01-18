 Lenovo S60 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Lenovo S60

    Lenovo S60 is a Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 12,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2150 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo S60 from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo S60 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P25420/heroimage/lenovo-s60-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P25420/images/Design/lenovo-s60-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P25420/images/Design/lenovo-s60-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P25420/images/Design/lenovo-s60-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P25420/images/Design/lenovo-s60-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹12,999
    8 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP
    5 MP
    2150 mAh
    Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat)
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Lenovo S60 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 2150 mAh
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 13 MP
    • 5 MP
    Battery
    • 2150 mAh
    • Up to 312 Hours(4G) / Up to 240 Hours(3G) / Up to 336 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 312 Hours(4G) / Up to 240 Hours(3G) / Up to 336 Hours(2G)
    • Li-Polymer
    • Up to 17 Hours(4G) / Up to 16.5 Hours(3G) / Up to 30 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 17 Hours(4G) / Up to 16.5 Hours(3G) / Up to 30 Hours(2G)
    • No
    Camera
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Fixed Focus
    • PureCel Sensor
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Single
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes
    • F2.0
    Design
    • 72 mm
    • 128 grams
    • 7.7 mm
    • Grey, White
    • 143.3 mm
    Display
    • Yes
    • 66.64 %
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 294 ppi
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat)
    • S60
    • May 18, 2015 (Official)
    • VIBE UI
    • Lenovo
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, v4.0
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Nano
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • 2 GB
    • Adreno 306
    • Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A53
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 MSM8916
    • 64 bit
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    Storage
    • Up to 4.9 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 8 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Lenovo S60 FAQs

    What is the price of the Lenovo S60 in India?

    Lenovo S60 price in India at 6,980 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 MSM8916; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 2150 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Lenovo S60?

    How many colors are available in Lenovo S60?

    How long does the Lenovo S60 last?

    What is the Lenovo S60 Battery Capacity?

    Is Lenovo S60 Waterproof?

    View More

    Lenovo S60