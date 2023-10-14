 Lenovo E41 55 (82fj00b2ih) Laptop (amd Dual Core Athlon/4 Gb/1 Tb/dos) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop
Lenovo E41 55 82FJ00B2IH Laptop

Lenovo E41 55 82FJ00B2IH Laptop is a DOS laptop, available price is Rs 22,999 in India with AMD Dual Core Athlon - 3050U Processor , 11 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo E41 55 82FJ00B2IH Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo E41 55 82FJ00B2IH Laptop now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 14 October 2023
LenovoE41-55(82FJ00B2IH)Laptop(AMDDualCoreAthlon/4GB/1TB/DOS)_BatteryLife_11Hrs
1/1 LenovoE41-55(82FJ00B2IH)Laptop(AMDDualCoreAthlon/4GB/1TB/DOS)_BatteryLife_11Hrs
Key Specs
₹22,999
14 Inches (35.56 cm)
AMD Dual Core Athlon - 3050U
DOS
1366 x 768 Pixels
1.59 Kg weight
11 Hrs
Lenovo E41 55 82FJ00B2IH Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Lenovo E41 55 82FJ00B2IH Laptop in India is Rs. 22,999.  It comes in the following colors: Grey.

Lenovo E41-55 (82FJ00B2IH) Laptop (AMD Dual Core Athlon/4 GB/1 TB/DOS)

(1 TB HDD,4 GB RAM DDR4,14 Inches (35.56 cm) Display Size)
amazon
Out of Stock

Lenovo E41 55 82fj00b2ih Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • Yes
  • Li-Ion
  • 45 W
  • 3 Cell
  • 11 Hrs
Display Details
  • HD Anti-glare Display
  • No
  • 1366 x 768 Pixels
  • 220 nits
  • 112 ppi
  • 14 Inches (35.56 cm)
General Information
  • E41-55 (82FJ00B2IH)
  • 330 x 230 x 19.9 mm
  • 1.59 Kg weight
  • Lenovo
  • 19.9 Millimeter thickness
  • Grey
  • DOS
Memory
  • 1*4 Gigabyte
  • 32 GB
  • 4 GB
  • 1
  • DDR4
  • 2400 Mhz
Multimedia
  • Built-In Microphones
  • 0.3 MP
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Stereo Speakers
  • 720p
Networking
  • 5.0
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
  • Yes
  • 5
Others
  • Yes
  • 1 Year
  • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
Performance
  • 2
  • AMD Radeon
  • AMD Dual Core Athlon - 3050U
  • 2.3 Ghz
Peripherals
  • Two-Button Touchpad
  • 6-Row, Spill-Resistant, Full-Sized Keyboard
Ports
  • No
  • 1
  • Yes
  • 1
  • Yes
  • 1
Storage
  • 1 TB
  • 1 TB
    Lenovo E41 55 82fj00b2ih Laptop