Lenovo Ideapad 130 15ikb (81h70050in) Laptop (core I3 6th Gen/4 Gb/1 Tb/windows 10) Price in India(01 November, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo Ideapad 130 15IKB 81H70050IN Laptop

Lenovo Ideapad 130 15IKB 81H70050IN Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 28,999 in India with Intel Core i3-6006U (6th Gen) Processor , 8 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Ideapad 130 15IKB 81H70050IN Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Ideapad 130 15IKB 81H70050IN Laptop now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 01 November 2023
LenovoIdeapad130-15IKB(81H70050IN)Laptop(CoreI36thGen/4GB/1TB/Windows10)_BatteryLife_8Hrs
1/1 LenovoIdeapad130-15IKB(81H70050IN)Laptop(CoreI36thGen/4GB/1TB/Windows10)_BatteryLife_8Hrs
Key Specs
₹28,999
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
Intel Core i3-6006U (6th Gen)
Windows 10 Home Basic
1366 x 768 Pixels
2.4 Kg weight
8 Hrs
Lenovo Ideapad 130 15IKB 81H70050IN Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Lenovo Ideapad 130 15IKB 81H70050IN Laptop in India is Rs. 28,999.  At Amazon, the Lenovo Ideapad 130 15IKB 81H70050IN ...Read More

The starting price for the Lenovo Ideapad 130 15IKB 81H70050IN Laptop in India is Rs. 28,999.  At Amazon, the Lenovo Ideapad 130 15IKB 81H70050IN Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 23,890.  It comes in the following colors: Black.

Lenovo Ideapad 130 15ikb 81h70050in Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • 8 Hrs
  • Li-Ion
  • 2 Cell
  • 45 W AC Adapter W
Display Details
  • LED
  • HD Anti-Glare LED Display
  • 100 ppi
  • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
  • 1366 x 768 Pixels
  • No
General Information
  • 64-bit
  • 130-15IKB (81H70050IN)
  • Windows 10 Home Basic
  • 2.4 Kg weight
  • Lenovo
  • Black
  • 381 x 254 x 24.5 mm
  • 24.5 Millimeter thickness
Memory
  • 2133 Mhz
  • 1
  • DDR4
  • 1x4 Gigabyte
  • 4 GB
  • 16 GB
Multimedia
  • No
  • 720p HD
  • Internal Microphone
  • Yes
  • Dual Speakers
  • Yes
Networking
  • 4
  • 802.11 b/g/n
  • Yes
  • Multi-Format SD Media card Reader
  • 4.0
Others
  • No
  • 1 Year
  • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
Performance
  • Intel HD 520
  • Intel Core i3-6006U (6th Gen)
  • 2.0 Ghz
Peripherals
  • Standard Notebook Keyboard
  • No
  • Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled
Ports
  • Yes
  • 1
  • Yes
  • 2
  • 1
Storage
  • 1 TB
  • SATA
  • 1 TB
  • SATA
  • 5400 RPM
