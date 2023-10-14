Lenovo Ideapad Flex 5i (82hs009gin) Laptop (core I3 11th Gen/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo Ideapad Flex 5i 82HS009GIN Laptop Lenovo Ideapad Flex 5i 82HS009GIN Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 52,499 in India with Intel Core i3-1115G4 (11th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Ideapad Flex 5i 82HS009GIN Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Ideapad Flex 5i 82HS009GIN Laptop now with free delivery.