Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 15arh05 (82ey00uxin) Laptop (amd Hexa Core Ryzen 5/8 Gb/1 Tb/windows 10/4 Gb) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 15ARH05 82EY00UXIN Laptop Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 15ARH05 82EY00UXIN Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 67,399 in India with AMD Hexa Core Ryzen 5-4600H Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 15ARH05 82EY00UXIN Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 15ARH05 82EY00UXIN Laptop now with free delivery.