Lenovo Ideapad Slim 5 Gen 8 14abr8 (82xe007ein) Laptop (amd Octa Core Ryzen 7/16 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(16 July, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Upcoming
Expected Release Date: Information unavailable
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Gen 8 14ABR8 82XE007EIN Laptop
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Gen 8 14ABR8 82XE007EIN Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, speculated price is Rs 68,500 in India with AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7 - 7730U Processor , 8 Hrs Battery and RAM.
Not officially announced yet
The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Gen 8 14ABR8 (82XE007EIN) Laptop (AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7/16 GB/1 TB SSD/Windows 11) Variants & Price
The price for the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Gen 8 14ABR8 82XE007EIN Laptop in India is expected to be Rs. 68,500. It is expected to come in the following colors:
Cloud Grey. The status of Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Gen 8 14ABR8 82XE007EIN Laptop is Upcoming.
Key Specs
Operating System
Windows 11 Home Basic
Processor
AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7 - 7730U
Lenovo Ideapad Slim 5 Gen 8 14abr8 (82xe007ein) Laptop (amd Octa Core Ryzen 7/16 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 11) Latest Update
Lenovo Ideapad Slim 5 Gen 8 14abr8 82xe007ein Laptop Full Specifications
SPEC SCORE
5/
10
Scoring parameters:
8
Storage
6
Performance
8
Battery
2
Display
0
Smart Feature
Last updated date: 02 July 2024
Lenovo Ideapad Slim 5 Gen 8 14abr8 82xe007ein Laptop