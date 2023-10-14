 Lenovo Legion Slim 5 16aph8 (82y9009kin) Laptop (amd Octa Core Ryzen 7/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11/6 Gb) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop
Lenovo Legion Slim 5 16APH8 82Y9009KIN Laptop

Lenovo Legion Slim 5 16APH8 82Y9009KIN Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 112,990 in India with AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7 - 7840HS Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Legion Slim 5 16APH8 82Y9009KIN Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Legion Slim 5 16APH8 82Y9009KIN Laptop now with free delivery.
3
Score
Last updated: 14 October 2023
Key Specs
₹112,990
16 Inches (40.64 cm)
AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7 - 7840HS
512 GB
Windows 11 Home Basic
1920 x 1200 Pixels
2.4 Kg weight
Lenovo Legion Slim 5 16APH8 82Y9009KIN Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Lenovo Legion Slim 5 16APH8 82Y9009KIN Laptop in India is Rs. 112,990.  It comes in the following colors: Storm Grey.

The starting price for the Lenovo Legion Slim 5 16APH8 82Y9009KIN Laptop in India is Rs. 112,990.  It comes in the following colors: Storm Grey.

Lenovo Legion Slim 5 16APH8 (82Y9009KIN) Laptop (AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7/16 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11/6 GB)

(512 GB SSD,16 GB RAM DDR5,16 Inches (40.64 cm) Display Size)
Lenovo Legion Slim 5 16aph8 82y9009kin Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • 4 Cell
  • Li-Ion
  • 170 W
  • Yes
Display Details
  • 300 nits
  • 144 Hz
  • WUXGA (1920 x 1200) IPS Anti-Glare FreeSync G-Sync Non-Touch 45% NTSC 300 Nits 144Hz
  • 1920 x 1200 Pixels
  • 16 Inches (40.64 cm)
  • No
  • 142 ppi
  • 16:10
General Information
  • Storm Grey
  • Slim 5 16APH8 (82Y9009KIN)
  • 64-bit
  • 2.4 Kg weight
  • 359.7 x 260.3 x 21.9 mm
  • Lenovo
  • 21.9 Millimeter thickness
  • Windows 11 Home Basic
Memory
  • 16 GB
  • 2
  • 32 GB
  • DDR5
  • 5600 Mhz
  • 2*8 Gigabyte
Multimedia
  • Nahimic Audio
  • Yes
  • 1080p
  • Built In Microphone
  • Stereo
  • Yes
Networking
  • 5.1
  • 6
  • Yes
  • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
Others
  • Laptop, Power Adapter, User Manual, Warranty Card
  • 1 Year
Performance
  • 3.4 Ghz
  • 8
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050
  • AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7 - 7840HS
  • 6 GB
Peripherals
  • Yes
  • No
  • , English
  • ClickPad
Ports
  • No
  • 2
  • 1
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Yes
Storage
  • 512 GB
  • M.2/Optane
