 Lenovo S650 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Lenovo S650

    Lenovo S650 is a Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean) phone, available price is Rs 14,979 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo S650 from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo S650 now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹14,979
    8 GB
    4.7 inches (11.94 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    8 MP
    0.3 MP
    2000 mAh
    Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean)
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Lenovo S650 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 8 MP
    • 4.7 inches (11.94 cm)
    • 2000 mAh
    • 0.3 MP
    Battery
    • Li-Polymer
    • Up to 8 Hours(3G) / Up to 12 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 8 Hours(3G) / Up to 12 Hours(2G)
    • Yes
    • 2000 mAh
    Camera
    • Digital Zoom Face detection Touch to focus
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • 0.3 MP, Primary Camera
    • Single
    • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Yes
    Design
    • Silver
    • 126 grams
    • 8.8 mm
    • 138 mm
    • 69.8 mm
    Display
    • 540 x 960 pixels
    • 63.07 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 234 ppi
    • 4.7 inches (11.94 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • December 13, 2013 (Official)
    • Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean)
    • Lenovo
    • S650
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 21.1 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • SIM1: Mini
    • Yes, v3.0
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 900 MHz
    • microUSB 2.0
    Performance
    • Mali-400 MP2
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    • 1 GB
    • MediaTek MT6582
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 8 GB
    Lenovo S650 FAQs

    What is the price of the Lenovo S650 in India?

    Lenovo S650 price in India at 6,998 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (0.3 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6582; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Lenovo S650?

    How many colors are available in Lenovo S650?

    What is the Lenovo S650 Battery Capacity?

    Is Lenovo S650 Waterproof?

    View More

    Lenovo S650