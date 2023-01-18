Lenovo S850 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Lenovo S850 Lenovo S850 is a Android v4.4 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 15,500 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2150 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo S850 from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo S850 now with free delivery.