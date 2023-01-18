 Lenovo S850 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Lenovo S850

    Lenovo S850 is a Android v4.4 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 15,500 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2150 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo S850 from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo S850 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P20726/heroimage/lenovo-s850-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P20726/images/Design/lenovo-s850-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P20726/images/Design/lenovo-s850-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P20726/images/Design/lenovo-s850-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P20726/images/Design/lenovo-s850-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹15,500
    16 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    13 MP
    5 MP
    2150 mAh
    Android v4.4 (Kitkat)
    Lenovo S850 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 2150 mAh
    • 13 MP
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 5 MP
    Battery
    • 2150 mAh
    • Up to 25 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 408 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • Up to 408 Hours(2G)
    • Li-Polymer
    • Up to 25 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • CMOS image sensor
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes
    • Single
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    Design
    • 8.2 mm
    • Blue, Pink, White
    • 71 mm
    • 140 grams
    • 141 mm
    Display
    • 294 ppi
    • 68.68 %
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • TFT
    General
    • Android v4.4 (Kitkat)
    • Lenovo
    • S850
    • July 30, 2014 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • SIM1: Micro
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes, v3.0
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 21 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    Performance
    • 1 GB
    • MediaTek MT6582
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    • Mali-400 MP2
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 16 GB
    • No
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Lenovo S850 FAQs

    What is the price of the Lenovo S850 in India?

    Lenovo S850 price in India at 13,499 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6582; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2150 mAh.

    Lenovo S850