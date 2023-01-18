 Lenovo P70 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Lenovo P70

    Lenovo P70 is a Android v4.4 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 16,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.7 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 4000 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo P70 from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo P70 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    3
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Lenovo P70 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5 MP
    • 4000 mAh
    • 13 MP
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Battery
    • Yes, Quick
    • No
    • No
    • Up to 18 Hours(3G) / Up to 46 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 696 Hours(3G) / Up to 816 Hours(2G)
    • 4000 mAh
    • Up to 696 Hours(3G) / Up to 816 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 18 Hours(3G) / Up to 46 Hours(2G)
    • Li-Polymer
    Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Fixed Focus
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • No
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • PureCel Sensor
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • No
    • No
    • Single
    Design
    • 142 mm
    • 149 grams
    • Blue
    • 8.9 mm
    • 71.8 mm
    Display
    • 294 ppi
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • 67.44 %
    • No
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • No
    • Android v4.4 (Kitkat)
    • Lenovo
    • P70
    • April 9, 2015 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Not Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • 4G Bands: FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) 3G Speed: HSDPA 21.1 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Head: 0.384 W/kg, Body: 0.467 W/kg
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, v4.0
    • No
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • SIM1: Micro
    Performance
    • MediaTek MT6752
    • 2 GB
    • Mali-T760 MP2
    • 64 bit
    • Octa core, 1.7 GHz, Cortex A53
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 16 GB
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Lenovo P70 FAQs

    What is the price of the Lenovo P70 in India?

    Lenovo P70 price in India at 6,989 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6752; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 4000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Lenovo P70?

    How many colors are available in Lenovo P70?

    How long does the Lenovo P70 last?

    What is the Lenovo P70 Battery Capacity?

    Is Lenovo P70 Waterproof?

    Lenovo P70