Lenovo P70 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Lenovo P70 Lenovo P70 is a Android v4.4 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 16,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.7 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 4000 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo P70 from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo P70 now with free delivery.