Lenovo Thinkpad E14 (20ras22300) Laptop (core I5 10th Gen/8 Gb/1 Tb 256 Gb Ssd/dos) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo Thinkpad E14 20RAS22300 Laptop Lenovo Thinkpad E14 20RAS22300 Laptop is a DOS laptop, speculated price is Rs 64,990 in India with Intel Core i5-10210U (10th Gen) Processor and RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹64,990 (speculated) Display Size 14 Inches (35.56 cm) Processor Intel Core i5-10210U (10th Gen) SSD Capacity 256 GB Operating System DOS Display Resolution 1920 x 1080 Pixels Weight 1.6 Kg weight See full specifications

Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Lenovo Thinkpad E14 20ras22300 Laptop Full Specifications Battery Battery Cell 3 Cell

Power Supply 45 W AC Adapter W

Battery type Li-Po Display Details Pixel Density 157 ppi

Display Size 14 Inches (35.56 cm)

Display Features Full HD Anti-glare Display

Display Type LED

Touchscreen No

Display Resolution 1920 x 1080 Pixels General Information Colour Black

Brand Lenovo

Operating System DOS

Weight 1.6 Kg weight

Model E14 (20RAS22300) Memory Memory Layout 1x8 Gigabyte

RAM speed 2666 Mhz

RAM type DDR4

Memory Slots 1

Capacity 8 GB Multimedia Sound Technologies Dolby Audio

Audio Solution Harman Kardon

Video Recording 720p HD

Inbuilt Microphone Yes

Microphone Type Built-in Microphone

Secondary Cam(rearfacing) No

Speakers Built-in Speakers

Webcam Yes Networking Wireless LAN 802.11 b/g/n/ax

Wi-Fi Version 6

Bluetooth Version 5.0

Bluetooth Yes Others Sales Package Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide

Warranty 1 Year Performance Graphic Processor Intel UHD

Processor Intel Core i5-10210U (10th Gen)

Clockspeed 1.6 Ghz Peripherals Keyboard Standard Notebook Keyboard

Fingerprint Scanner No

Pointing Device Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled Ports Microphone Jack Yes

Headphone Jack Yes

USB 2.0 slots 1

Ethernet Ports 1 Storage Hdd Capacity 1 TB

HDD type SATA

HDD Capacity 1 TB

Hdd Type SATA

HDD Speed(RPM) 5400 RPM

SSD Capacity 256 GB

