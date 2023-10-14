Lenovo Thinkpad P53 (20qqs2y500) Laptop (core I7 9th Gen/64 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 10/6 Gb) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo Thinkpad P53 20QQS2Y500 Laptop Lenovo Thinkpad P53 20QQS2Y500 Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 199,490 in India with Intel Core i7-9850H (9th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Thinkpad P53 20QQS2Y500 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Thinkpad P53 20QQS2Y500 Laptop now with free delivery.