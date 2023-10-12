 Lenovo V14 (82ka00g8ih) Laptop (core I3 11th Gen/8 Gb/256 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(21 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop
Lenovo V14 82KA00G8IH Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 34,990 in India with Intel Core i3-1115G4 (11th Gen) Processor , 6 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo V14 82KA00G8IH Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo V14 82KA00G8IH Laptop now with free delivery.
2
Score
Last updated: 12 October 2023
Key Specs
₹34,990
14 Inches (35.56 cm)
Intel Core i3-1115G4 (11th Gen)
256 GB
Windows 11 Home Basic
1920 x 1080 Pixels
6 Hrs
Lenovo V14 82KA00G8IH Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Lenovo V14 82KA00G8IH Laptop in India is Rs. 34,990.  At Amazon, the Lenovo V14 82KA00G8IH Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 33,990.  It comes in the following colors: Iron Grey.

Lenovo V14 82ka00g8ih Laptop Full Specifications

Battery

  • Power Supply

    65 W

  • Battery life

    6 Hrs

  • Battery type

    Li-Ion

Display Details

  • Touchscreen

    No

  • Display Size

    14 Inches (35.56 cm)

  • Pixel Density

    157 ppi

  • Refresh Rate

    60 Hz

  • Display Resolution

    1920 x 1080 Pixels

General Information

  • Colour

    Iron Grey

  • Operating System Type

    64-bit

  • Operating System

    Windows 11 Home Basic

  • Model

    V14 (82KA00G8IH)

  • Brand

    Lenovo

Memory

  • Memory Layout

    1*8 Gigabyte

  • Capacity

    8 GB

  • Memory Slots

    1

  • RAM type

    DDR4

Multimedia

  • Speakers

    Built-in Speakers

  • Inbuilt Microphone

    Yes

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Video Recording

    720

  • Microphone Type

    Built-in Microphones

Networking

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.0

  • Wi-Fi Version

    5

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

Others

  • Warranty

    1 Year

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents

Performance

  • Processor

    Intel Core i3-1115G4 (11th Gen)

  • Graphic Processor

    Intel UHD

  • Clockspeed

    3.0 Ghz

Peripherals

  • Fingerprint Scanner

    No

Ports

  • SD Card Reader

    Yes

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • USB 2.0 slots

    2

Storage

  • SSD Capacity

    256 GB
    Lenovo V14 82ka00g8ih Laptop