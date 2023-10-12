Lenovo V14 (82ka00g8ih) Laptop (core I3 11th Gen/8 Gb/256 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(21 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 11th Gen Intel Core i3 15 6 FHD Thin Light Laptop
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 11th Gen Intel Core i3 15.6 FHD Thin & Light Laptop (8GB/256GB SDD/Windows 11/MS Office 2021/2Yr Warranty/Arctic Grey/1.65Kg), 82H802EYIN
The starting price for the Lenovo V14 82KA00G8IH Laptop in India is Rs. 34,990. At Amazon, the Lenovo V14 82KA00G8IH Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 33,990. It comes in the following colors: Iron Grey.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.