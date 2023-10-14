Lenovo Yoga Book 520 (81c800m7in) Laptop (core I3 7th Gen/4 Gb/1 Tb/windows 10) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo Yoga Book 520 81C800M7IN Laptop Lenovo Yoga Book 520 81C800M7IN Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 34,990 in India with Intel Core i3-7020U (7th Gen) Processor , 10 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Yoga Book 520 81C800M7IN Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Yoga Book 520 81C800M7IN Laptop now with free delivery.