 Lg G4 Stylus 3g Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    LG G4 Stylus 3G

    LG G4 Stylus 3G

    LG G4 Stylus 3G is a Android v5.0 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 23,990 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 3000 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    3
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹23,990
    16 GB
    5.7 inches (14.48 cm)
    Octa core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A7
    8 MP
    5 MP
    3000 mAh
    Android v5.0 (Lollipop)
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Lg G4 Stylus 3g Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • 3000 mAh
    Camera
    • Back-illuminated sensor (BSI)
    • Yes, Laser autofocus
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • F2.4
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Digital image stabilization Face detection Touch to focus
    • Exposure compensation
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Single
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    Design
    • Silver, White
    • 79.2 mm
    • 163 grams
    • 9.4 mm
    • 154.4 mm
    Display
    • 73.08 %
    • 5.7 inches (14.48 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • IPS LCD
    • 258 ppi
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    General
    • Android v5.0 (Lollipop)
    • LG
    • January 18, 2016 (Official)
    • G4 Stylus
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, v4.0
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • microUSB 2.0
    Performance
    • Mali-450 MP4
    • MediaTek MT6592M
    • 1 GB
    • Octa core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A7
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    • Yes
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 16 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Lg G4 Stylus 3g FAQs

    What is the price of the Lg G4 Stylus 3G in India?

    Lg G4 Stylus 3G price in India at 10,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6592M; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 3000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Lg G4 Stylus 3G?

    How many colors are available in Lg G4 Stylus 3G?

    What is the Lg G4 Stylus 3G Battery Capacity?

    Is Lg G4 Stylus 3G Waterproof?

    Lg G4 Stylus 3g