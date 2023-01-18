 Lg W30 Plus Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    LG W30 Plus

    LG W30 Plus is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 12,490 in India with 12 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 4000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on LG W30 Plus from HT Tech. Buy LG W30 Plus now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    5
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34444/heroimage/136876-v1-lg-w30-plus-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34444/images/Design/136876-v1-lg-w30-plus-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34444/images/Design/136876-v1-lg-w30-plus-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34444/images/Design/136876-v1-lg-w30-plus-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34444/images/Design/136876-v1-lg-w30-plus-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹12,490
    64 GB
    6.26 inches (15.9 cm)
    Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
    12 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP
    16 MP
    4000 mAh
    Android v9.0 (Pie)
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Lg W30 Plus Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 16 MP
    • 4000 mAh
    • 6.26 inches (15.9 cm)
    • 12 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP
    Battery
    • Yes
    • 4000 mAh
    • No
    • Li-Polymer
    • Yes, Fast, v3.0
    Camera
    • Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 4000 x 3000 Pixels
    • Yes
    • 16 MP, Primary Camera
    • Single
    Design
    • 159 mm
    • Aurora Green, Thunder Blue
    • 172 grams
    • 76.5 mm
    • 8.2 mm
    Display
    • 269 ppi
    • 720 x 1520 pixels
    • 6.26 inches (15.9 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    • 86 %
    • 80.02 %
    • 19:9
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • Android v9.0 (Pie)
    • Yes
    • December 30, 2019 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • LG
    • W30 Plus
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, v4.2
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    Performance
    • MediaTek Helio P22
    • 4 GB
    • PowerVR GE8320
    • 64 bit
    • Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
    Smart TV Features
    • 12MP + 13MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    • Rear
    Storage
    • Yes
    • 64 GB
    • Yes, Up to 512 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Lg W30 Plus FAQs

    What is the price of the Lg W30 Plus in India?

    Lg W30 Plus price in India at 11,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (12 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (16 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio P22; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 4000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Lg W30 Plus?

    How many colors are available in Lg W30 Plus?

    What is the Lg W30 Plus Battery Capacity?

    Is Lg W30 Plus Waterproof?

    View More

    Lg W30 Plus