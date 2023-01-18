 Lg W31 Plus Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    LG W31 Plus

    LG W31 Plus is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 8,999 in India with 13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 4000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on LG W31 Plus from HT Tech. Buy LG W31 Plus now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    5
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35397/heroimage/141036-v4-lg-w31-plus-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35397/images/Design/141036-v4-lg-w31-plus-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35397/images/Design/141036-v4-lg-w31-plus-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35397/images/Design/141036-v4-lg-w31-plus-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35397/images/Design/141036-v4-lg-w31-plus-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹8,999
    128 GB
    6.52 inches (16.56 cm)
    Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP
    8 MP
    4000 mAh
    Android v10 (Q)
    Lg W31 Plus Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 4000 mAh
    • 6.52 inches (16.56 cm)
    • 8 MP
    • 13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP
    Battery
    • No
    • No
    • Up to 360 Hours(2G)
    • 4000 mAh
    • Li-Polymer
    • Up to 360 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 8 MP, Primary Camera
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Single
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    Design
    • 76.3 mm
    • 173.6 grams
    • 8.4 mm
    • Midnight Blue
    • 166.2 mm
    Display
    • 80.93 %
    • 20:9
    • IPS LCD
    • 269 ppi
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • 6.52 inches (16.56 cm)
    • 85 %
    • 720 x 1600 pixels
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v10 (Q)
    • LG
    • W31 Plus
    • May 13, 2021 (Official)
    • Yes
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes, v4.2
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • No
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Mobile Hotspot
    Performance
    • PowerVR GE8320
    • MediaTek Helio G25
    • Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    • 4 GB
    • 12 nm
    Smart TV Features
    • 13MP + 5MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 512 GB
    • 128 GB
    • eMMC 5.1
    • Yes
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Lg W31 Plus FAQs

    What is the price of the Lg W31 Plus in India?

    Lg W31 Plus price in India at 13,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio G25; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 4000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Lg W31 Plus?

    How many colors are available in Lg W31 Plus?

    How long does the Lg W31 Plus last?

    What is the Lg W31 Plus Battery Capacity?

    Is Lg W31 Plus Waterproof?

    Lg W31 Plus