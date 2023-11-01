 Lg Gram 15z90n V.ar52a2 Laptop (core I5 10th Gen/8 Gb/256 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(01 November, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lg Laptop
LG Gram 15Z90N V AR52A2 Laptop

LG Gram 15Z90N V AR52A2 Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 39,990 in India with Intel Core i5-1035G7 (10th Gen) Processor , 18.5 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on LG Gram 15Z90N V AR52A2 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy LG Gram 15Z90N V AR52A2 Laptop now with free delivery.
Last updated: 01 November 2023
Key Specs
₹39,990
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
Intel Core i5-1035G7 (10th Gen)
256 GB
Windows 10 Home Basic
1920 x 1080 Pixels
1.12 Kg weight (Light-weight)
18.5 Hrs
LG Gram 15Z90N V AR52A2 Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the LG Gram 15Z90N V AR52A2 Laptop in India is Rs. 39,990.  It comes in the following colors: Dark Silver. ...Read More

The starting price for the LG Gram 15Z90N V AR52A2 Laptop in India is Rs. 39,990.  It comes in the following colors: Dark Silver.

Lg Gram 15z90n V Ar52a2 Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • Li-Ion
  • 18.5 Hrs
  • 4 Cell
Display Details
  • Full HD LED Backlit IPS Display (sRGB Over 96% Color Gamut)
  • 141 ppi
  • No
  • LED
  • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
  • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
General Information
  • Windows 10 Home Basic
  • LG
  • 358 x 228 x 16.8 mm
  • 15Z90N-V.AR52A2
  • 16.8 Millimeter thickness
  • 1.12 Kg weight (Light-weight)
  • Dark Silver
  • 64-bit
Memory
  • 3200 Mhz
  • 1
  • DDR4
  • 8 GB
  • 1x8 Gigabyte
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 720p HD
  • Dual Microphones
  • DTS: X Ultra
  • Yes
  • No
  • Built-in Dual Speakers
Networking
  • 5.0
  • Yes
  • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
  • 6
  • Multi-Format SD Media card Reader
Others
  • Yes
  • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
  • 1 Year
Performance
  • Intel Core i5-1035G7 (10th Gen)
  • Intel Iris Plus
  • 1.2 Ghz
Peripherals
  • Yes
  • Precision Touch Pad with Scroll and Gesture Function
  • No
Ports
  • Yes
  • 1
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 1
Storage
  • 256 GB
Not sure which
laptop to buy?
