Lg Gram 360 16t90r G.ch78a2 Laptop (core I7 13th Gen/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(29 November, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lg Laptop

 Lg Gram 360 16t90r G.ch78a2 Laptop (core I7 13th Gen/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(29 November, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews
Home Laptops in India Lg Laptop LG Gram 360 16T90R G CH78A2 Laptop

LG Gram 360 16T90R G CH78A2 Laptop

LG Gram 360 16T90R G CH78A2 Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 152,499 in India with Intel Core i7-1360P (13th Gen) Processor , 14 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on LG Gram 360 16T90R G CH78A2 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy LG Gram 360 16T90R G CH78A2 Laptop now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 29 November 2023
Key Specs
₹152,499
16 Inches (40.64 cm)
Intel Core i7-1360P (13th Gen)
512 GB
Windows 11 Home Basic
2560 x 1600 Pixels
2.58 Kg weight
14 Hrs
LG Gram 360 16T90R G CH78A2 Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the LG Gram 360 16T90R G CH78A2 Laptop in India is Rs. 152,499.  At Amazon, the LG Gram 360 16T90R ...Read More

The starting price for the LG Gram 360 16T90R G CH78A2 Laptop in India is Rs. 152,499.  At Amazon, the LG Gram 360 16T90R G CH78A2 Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 152,499.  It comes in the following colors: Black.

icon26% off

LG gram360 16 Inch Intel 13thGen EVO i7 1360P IPS Gorilla Glare Touch Screen 16 10 16GB LPDDR5 RAM 1TB SSD Intel Iris Xe Graphic WQXGA Ultra Light 1 48kg Face login RR 60Hz 80Wh with Stylus Pen

LG gram360 16-Inch Intel 13thGen EVO i7-1360P IPS Gorilla Glare Touch Screen 16:10/16GB LPDDR5 RAM/1TB SSD/Intel Iris Xe Graphic//WQXGA/Ultra-Light 1.48kg/Face-login/RR 60Hz/80Wh/with Stylus Pen
₹205,000 ₹152,499
Buy Now
Lg Gram 360 16t90r G Ch78a2 Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • Li-Ion
  • 14 Hrs
  • 65 W
Display Details
  • 189 ppi
  • 16 Inches (40.64 cm)
  • No
  • 16:10
  • 350 nits
  • 2560 x 1600 Pixels
  • 60 Hz
General Information
  • 2.58 Kg weight
  • 356.6 x 248.3 x 16.9 mm
  • 16.9 Millimeter thickness
  • LG
  • Windows 11 Home Basic
  • 360 16T90R-G.CH78A2
  • Black
Memory
  • 2*8 Gigabyte
  • 16 GB
  • 5200 Mhz
  • LPDDR5
  • 2
  • 16 GB
Multimedia
  • HD Audio
  • Dolby Atmos
  • Built-In Microphones
  • 720p
  • Yes
  • Yes
Networking
  • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
  • 5.1
  • 6
  • Yes
Others
  • Laptop, Power Adapter, User Manual, Warranty Card
  • 3 Years
Performance
  • 12
  • Intel Core i7-1360P (13th Gen)
  • Intel Iris Xe
  • 2.2 Ghz
Peripherals
  • Full Size Keyboard (US: 97 Key, UK: 98 Key, Japan : 101 key w/ 3 Column Numeric Keypad)
  • Yes
Ports
  • Yes
  • No
  • Yes
  • 4
Storage
  • 512 GB
  • M.2/Optane
Not sure which
laptop to buy?
    Lg Gram 360 16t90r G Ch78a2 Laptop