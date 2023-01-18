 Lg Stylus 2 Plus Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Lg Phones LG Stylus 2 Plus

    LG Stylus 2 Plus

    LG Stylus 2 Plus is a Android v6.0.1 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 21,062 in India with 16 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 3000 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on LG Stylus 2 Plus from HT Tech. Buy LG Stylus 2 Plus now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    3
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P28405/heroimage/lg-stylus-2-plus-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P28405/images/Design/lg-stylus-2-plus-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P28405/images/Design/lg-stylus-2-plus-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P28405/images/Design/lg-stylus-2-plus-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹21,062
    16 GB
    5.7 inches (14.48 cm)
    Octa core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53
    16 MP
    8 MP
    3000 mAh
    Android v6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹21,062
    16 GB
    5.7 inches (14.48 cm)
    16 MP
    3000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Lg Stylus 2 Plus Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 3000 mAh
    • 16 MP
    • 8 MP
    • 5.7 inches (14.48 cm)
    Battery
    • 3000 mAh
    • Up to 315 Hours(3G) / Up to 315 Hours(2G)
    • Li-ion
    • No
    • Up to 450 Minute(3G) / Up to 450 Minute(2G)
    • Up to 450 Minute(3G) / Up to 450 Minute(2G)
    • Yes
    • Up to 315 Hours(3G) / Up to 315 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • 8 MP, Primary Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Yes
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • F2.2
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Single
    • No
    • CMOS image sensor
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    Design
    • 155 mm
    • Black, Brown
    • 7.4 mm
    • 146 grams
    • 79.6 mm
    Display
    • Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels)
    • 386 ppi
    • 16:9
    • 72.43 %
    • IPS LCD
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 5.7 inches (14.48 cm)
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    General
    • July 21, 2016 (Official)
    • Stylus 2 Plus
    • LG
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • No
    • No
    • Android v6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes, RDS, Stereo FM
    • Yes
    • Yes, RDS, Stereo FM
    Network & Connectivity
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes
    • Yes, v4.1
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • Yes
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • 64 bit
    • 3 GB
    • LPDDR3
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 MSM8937
    • LPDDR3
    • Octa core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53
    • Adreno 505
    Smart TV Features
    • 16 MP
    Special Features
    • Yes
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    Storage
    • Up to 10.7 GB
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • 16 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Lg Stylus 2 Plus FAQs

    What is the price of the Lg Stylus 2 Plus in India?

    Lg Stylus 2 Plus price in India at 16,000 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (16 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 MSM8937; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 3000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Lg Stylus 2 Plus?

    How many colors are available in Lg Stylus 2 Plus?

    How long does the Lg Stylus 2 Plus last?

    What is the Lg Stylus 2 Plus Battery Capacity?

    Is Lg Stylus 2 Plus Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Lg Stylus 2 Plus