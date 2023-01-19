 Lg L80 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Lg Phones LG L80

    LG L80

    LG L80 is a Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 1,799 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Dual core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2540 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on LG L80 from HT Tech. Buy LG L80 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P21231/heroimage/lg-l80-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P21231/images/Design/lg-l80-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P21231/images/Design/lg-l80-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P21231/images/Design/lg-l80-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P21231/images/Design/lg-l80-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹1,799
    4 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Dual core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7
    5 MP
    0.3 MP
    2540 mAh
    Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹1,799
    4 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    5 MP
    2540 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Lg L80 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5 MP
    • 2540 mAh
    • 0.3 MP
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Battery
    • Up to 7 Hours(3G)
    • 2540 mAh
    • Up to 520 Hours(3G)
    • Up to 520 Hours(3G)
    • Yes
    • Up to 7 Hours(3G)
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • 640x480 @ 30 fps
    • Yes
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    • Single
    • 4 x Digital Zoom Face detection Touch to focus
    • 0.3 MP, Primary Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    Design
    • 138.2 mm
    • 9.7 mm
    • 74.3 mm
    • 140 grams
    • Black, White
    Display
    • 179 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 400 x 800 pixels
    • 62.83 %
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • L80
    • May 30, 2014 (Official)
    • LG
    • Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 21.1 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Class 12 EDGE: Class 12
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • SIM1: Mini
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • microUSB 2.0
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, v4.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    Performance
    • 1 GB
    • Adreno 302
    • Dual core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 200 MSM8210
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 4 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Lg L80 FAQs

    What is the price of the Lg L80 in India?

    Lg L80 price in India at 14,162 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (0.3 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 200 MSM8210; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2540 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Lg L80?

    How many colors are available in Lg L80?

    How long does the Lg L80 last?

    What is the Lg L80 Battery Capacity?

    Is Lg L80 Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Lg L80