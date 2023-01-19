 Lg Q6 Plus Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    LG Q6 Plus

    LG Q6 Plus is a Android v7.1.1 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 18,500 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 3000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on LG Q6 Plus from HT Tech. Buy LG Q6 Plus now with free delivery.
    5
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Lg Q6 Plus Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 13 MP
    • 3000 mAh
    • 5 MP
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • 3000 mAh
    • No
    • No
    Camera
    • F2.2
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • F2.2
    • Yes
    • Wide Angle Selfie
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • 5 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • No
    • CMOS image sensor
    • Single
    Design
    • Blue, Gold, Astro Black, Ice Platinum
    • Case: MetalBack: Metal
    • 142.5 mm
    • 149 grams
    • 69.3 mm
    • 8.1 mm
    Display
    • 1080 x 2160 pixels
    • 79.05 %
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    • Yes
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • 18:9
    • 439 ppi
    General
    • LG
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • No
    • September 20, 2017 (Official)
    • LG UI
    • Q6 Plus
    • Android v7.1.1 (Nougat)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes, RDS, Stereo FM
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes, RDS, Stereo FM
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, v4.2
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    Performance
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 MSM8940
    • 64 bit
    • Adreno 505
    • Quad core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53
    • 4 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • 64 GB
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 2 TB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Lg Q6 Plus FAQs

    What is the price of the Lg Q6 Plus in India?

    Lg Q6 Plus price in India at 14,990 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 MSM8940; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 3000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Lg Q6 Plus?

    How many colors are available in Lg Q6 Plus?

    What is the Lg Q6 Plus Battery Capacity?

    Is Lg Q6 Plus Waterproof?

    View More

    Lg Q6 Plus