 Lg Q7 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    LG Q7

    LG Q7 is a Android v8.0 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 15,990 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 3000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on LG Q7 from HT Tech. Buy LG Q7 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    4
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    Key Specs
    ₹15,990
    32 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    Octa core (1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    13 MP
    8 MP
    3000 mAh
    Android v8.0 (Oreo)
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Lg Q7 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • 8 MP
    • 13 MP
    • 3000 mAh
    Battery
    • Li-Polymer
    • No
    • 3000 mAh
    • Yes, Fast: 60 % in 60 minutes
    • Yes
    Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 8 MP f/1.9, Primary Camera(4.0" sensor size, 1.12µm pixel size)
    • F2.2
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • Single
    • CMOS image sensor
    • F1.9
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • 4 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    Design
    • Aurora Black, Moroccan Blue
    • 69.3 mm
    • 8.4 mm
    • 145 grams
    • Yes, Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 1.5 meter), IP68
    • Dust proof
    • 143.8 mm
    Display
    • IPS LCD
    • 1080 x 2160 pixels
    • 78.34 %
    • 439 ppi
    • 18:9
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Yes
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    General
    • September 1, 2018 (Official)
    • LG
    • Q7
    • Android v8.0 (Oreo)
    • Yes
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes, RDS, Stereo FM
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes, RDS, Stereo FM
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes, v4.2
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • 3 GB
    • Mali-T860 MP2
    • MediaTek MT6750
    • 64 bit
    • Octa core (1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 2 TB
    • Yes
    • 32 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Lg Q7 FAQs

    What is the price of the Lg Q7 in India?

    Lg Q7 price in India at 8,990 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6750; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 3000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Lg Q7?

    How many colors are available in Lg Q7?

    What is the Lg Q7 Battery Capacity?

    Is Lg Q7 Waterproof?

    View More

    Lg Q7