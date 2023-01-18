 Lyf Water 10 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Lyf Phones Lyf Water 10

    Lyf Water 10

    Lyf Water 10 is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 8,350 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2300 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lyf Water 10 from HT Tech. Buy Lyf Water 10 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P28956/heroimage/lyf-water-10-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹8,350
    16 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Octa core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP
    5 MP
    2300 mAh
    Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹8,350
    16 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    13 MP
    2300 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Lyf Water 10 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5 MP
    • 2300 mAh
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 13 MP
    Battery
    • Li-Polymer
    • Up to 7 Hours(4G)
    • Up to 7 Hours(4G)
    • Yes
    • 2300 mAh
    • No
    Camera
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • No
    • 4 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Smile detection
    • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • No
    • Single
    • No
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    Design
    • 142 grams
    • 8.5 mm
    • Black
    • 146.5 mm
    • 72 mm
    Display
    • IPS LCD
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 65.19 %
    • No
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 294 ppi
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    General
    • Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    • Water 10
    • No
    • No
    • Lyf
    • August 29, 2016 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) GPRS: Class 12 EDGE: Class 12
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
    • No
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) GPRS: Class 12 EDGE: Class 12
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, v4.0
    Performance
    • 3 GB
    • MediaTek MT6753
    • 64 bit
    • Mali-T720 MP3
    • Octa core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    Storage
    • 16 GB
    • Yes, Up to 64 GB
    • Yes
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Lyf Water 10 FAQs

    What is the price of the Lyf Water 10 in India?

    Lyf Water 10 price in India at 6,114 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6753; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 2300 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Lyf Water 10?

    How many colors are available in Lyf Water 10?

    What is the Lyf Water 10 Battery Capacity?

    Is Lyf Water 10 Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Lyf Water 10