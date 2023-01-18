 Meizu 16 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Meizu 16

    Meizu 16 is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 39,999 in India with 12 MP + 20 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 385 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 385) Processor, 3010 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Meizu 16 from HT Tech. Buy Meizu 16 now with free delivery.
    7
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹39,999
    128 GB
    6.0 inches (15.24 cm)
    Octa core (2.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 385 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 385)
    12 MP + 20 MP
    20 MP
    3010 mAh
    Android v8.1 (Oreo)
    Meizu 16 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 12 MP + 20 MP
    • 20 MP
    • 6.0 inches (15.24 cm)
    • 3010 mAh
    Battery
    • Yes, Fast
    • No
    • 3010 mAh
    • Yes
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 20 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
    • 4000 x 3000 Pixels
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus, Laser autofocus
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Single
    • F2.0
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes
    • F1.8
    • Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor
    Design
    • 7.3 mm
    • Midnight Black, Moonlight White
    • 150.5 mm
    • 73.2 mm
    • 152 grams
    Display
    • 1080 x 2160 pixels
    • 84.33 %
    • 18:9
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 402 ppi
    • Super AMOLED
    • 6.0 inches (15.24 cm)
    • Yes
    General
    • March 11, 2019 (Official)
    • Flyme
    • Meizu 16th
    • Meizu
    • Android v8.1 (Oreo)
    • Yes
    • 16
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, v5.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n, MIMO
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n, MIMO
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    Performance
    • 64 bit
    • Adreno 630
    • 8 GB
    • Octa core (2.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 385 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 385)
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
    Smart TV Features
    • 12 MP + 20 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • On-screen
    • Optical
    Storage
    • 128 GB
    • No
    • Up to 118 GB
    Meizu 16 FAQs

    What is the price of the Meizu 16 in India?

    Meizu 16 price in India at 41,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (12 MP + 20 MP), Front Camera (20 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845; RAM: 8 GB; Battery: 3010 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Meizu 16?

    How many colors are available in Meizu 16?

    What is the Meizu 16 Battery Capacity?

    Is Meizu 16 Waterproof?

    Meizu 16