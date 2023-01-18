 Meizu C9 Pro Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Meizu C9 Pro

    Meizu C9 Pro is a Android v8.0 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 8,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 3000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Meizu C9 Pro from HT Tech. Buy Meizu C9 Pro now with free delivery.
    3
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹8,999
    32 GB
    5.45 inches (13.84 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP
    8 MP
    3000 mAh
    Android v8.0 (Oreo)
    Meizu C9 Pro Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 3000 mAh
    • 5.45 inches (13.84 cm)
    • 13 MP
    • 8 MP
    Battery
    • No
    • 3000 mAh
    • Li-ion
    • No
    Camera
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Fixed Focus
    • Single
    • CMOS
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Yes
    • F2.2
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • F2.2
    • 8 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera
    Design
    • Back: Metal
    • Black, Gold
    • 146.2 mm
    • 9.7 mm
    • 71.2 mm
    • 150 grams
    Display
    • 18:9
    • 720 x 1440 pixels
    • 295 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen
    • IPS LCD
    • 5.45 inches (13.84 cm)
    • 73.64 %
    • Yes
    General
    • Android v8.0 (Oreo)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • No
    • April 22, 2019 (Official)
    • Meizu
    • Flyme
    • No
    • C9 Pro
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 1900(band 2) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, v4.1
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    Performance
    • LPDDR3
    • 28 nm
    • Mali-T820 MP1
    • Unisoc SC9832E
    • 3 GB
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    • LPDDR3
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    • 32 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Meizu C9 Pro FAQs

    What is the price of the Meizu C9 Pro in India?

    Meizu C9 Pro price in India at 4,850 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: Unisoc SC9832E; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 3000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Meizu C9 Pro?

    How many colors are available in Meizu C9 Pro?

    What is the Meizu C9 Pro Battery Capacity?

    Is Meizu C9 Pro Waterproof?

    View More

    Meizu C9 Pro