 Micromax A91 Ninja Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Home Phone Finder Micromax Phones Micromax A91 Ninja

    Micromax A91 Ninja

    Micromax A91 Ninja is a Android v4 (Ice Cream Sandwich) phone, available price is Rs 7,949 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Dual core, 1 GHz, Cortext A9 Processor, 1800 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Micromax A91 Ninja from HT Tech. Buy Micromax A91 Ninja now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P17467/heroimage/micromax-a91-ninja-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹7,949
    4 GB
    4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    Dual core, 1 GHz, Cortext A9
    5 MP
    0.3 MP
    1800 mAh
    Android v4 (Ice Cream Sandwich)
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Micromax A91 Ninja Full Specifications

    Battery
    • 1800 mAh
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • Fixed Focus
    • Single
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    • 0.3 MP, Primary Camera
    • Yes
    Design
    • 10 mm
    • 66 mm
    • 130 mm
    • Black
    Display
    • 4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    • LCD
    • 65.02 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen
    • 218 ppi
    • 480 x 854 pixels
    General
    • Android v4 (Ice Cream Sandwich)
    • April 30, 2017
    • Micromax
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • A91 Ninja
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 3G Speed: EV-DO category Rev.A GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11
    • Yes, v3
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    Performance
    • Dual core, 1 GHz, Cortext A9
    • PowerVR SGX 531 Ultra
    • MediaTek MT6577
    • 512 MB
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 4 GB
    Micromax A91 Ninja FAQs

    What is the price of the Micromax A91 Ninja in India?

    Micromax A91 Ninja price in India at 7,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (0.3 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6577; RAM: 512 MB ; Battery: 1800 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Micromax A91 Ninja?

    How many colors are available in Micromax A91 Ninja?

    What is the Micromax A91 Ninja Battery Capacity?

    Is Micromax A91 Ninja Waterproof?

    Micromax A91 Ninja