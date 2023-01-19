 Micromax In 2b Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Micromax IN 2B

    Micromax IN 2B

    Micromax IN 2B is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 7,999 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.8 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Micromax IN 2B from HT Tech. Buy Micromax IN 2B now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    4
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹7,999
    64 GB
    6.52 inches (16.56 cm)
    Octa core (1.8 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    13 MP + 2 MP
    5 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v11
    Micromax IN 2B Price in India

    Micromax IN 2B price in India starts at Rs.7,999. The lowest price of Micromax IN 2B is Rs.6,999 on amazon.in.

    Micromax In 2b Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 13 MP + 2 MP
    • 5 MP
    • 6.52 inches (16.56 cm)
    • 5000 mAh
    Battery
    • No
    • Yes
    • 02h 36m 45s
    • Li-Polymer
    • 5000 mAh
    Camera
    • Fixed Focus
    • Single
    • 5 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • F1.8
    • Yes, Screen flash
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • F2.2
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    Design
    • Back: Plastic
    • 164.3 mm
    • 8.6 mm
    • Black, Blue, Green
    • 190 grams
    • 75.6 mm
    Display
    • 269 ppi
    • 60 Hz
    • 720 x 1600 pixels
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • IPS LCD
    • 20:9
    • 400 nits
    • 89 %
    • 82.63 %
    • 6.52 inches (16.56 cm)
    General
    • Yes
    • Micromax
    • August 6, 2021 (Official)
    • IN 2B
    • Android v11
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Yes
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Head: 0.852 W/kg, Body: 1.132 W/kg
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • No
    Performance
    • 28.0 s
    • 4 GB
    • Mali-G52
    • 64 bit
    • Unisoc T610
    • LPDDR4X
    • Octa core (1.8 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    • LPDDR4X
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP + 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    • Rear
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • Yes
    • eMMC 5.1
    • 64 GB
    Micromax In 2b FAQs

    What is the price of the Micromax In 2B in India?

    Micromax In 2B price in India at 8,499 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Unisoc T610; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 5000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Micromax In 2B?

    How many colors are available in Micromax In 2B?

    What is the Micromax In 2B Battery Capacity?

    Is Micromax In 2B Waterproof?

    Micromax In 2b