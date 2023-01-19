Micromax In 2b Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Micromax IN 2B Micromax IN 2B is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 7,999 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.8 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Micromax IN 2B from HT Tech. Buy Micromax IN 2B now with free delivery.