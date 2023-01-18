 Micromax Canvas Fire 4 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Micromax Canvas Fire 4

    Micromax Canvas Fire 4 is a Android v5.0 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 7,999 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, ARM Cortex A7 Processor, 2000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Micromax Canvas Fire 4 from HT Tech. Buy Micromax Canvas Fire 4 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹7,999
    8 GB
    4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, ARM Cortex A7
    8 MP
    2 MP
    2000 mAh
    Android v5.0 (Lollipop)
    Micromax Canvas Fire 4 Price in India

    Micromax Canvas Fire 4 price in India starts at Rs.7,999. The lowest price of Micromax Canvas Fire 4 is Rs.8,999 on amazon.in.

    Micromax Canvas Fire 4 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Up to 300 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 7 Hours(2G)
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 7 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • Up to 300 Hours(2G)
    • 2000 mAh
    Camera
    • 1280x720 @ 15 fps
    • 2 MP, Primary Camera
    • Yes, Dual LED Flash
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Digital image stabilization Face detection Touch to focus
    • Yes
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • CMOS image sensor
    • Single
    Design
    • Black, Silver
    Display
    • 4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    • 218 ppi
    • 480 x 854 pixels
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Canvas Fire 4
    • Android v5.0 (Lollipop)
    • March 2, 2015 (Official)
    • Micromax
    • Micromax Canvas Fire 4 A107
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, v4.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    Performance
    • 1 GB
    • Mali-400 MP2
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, ARM Cortex A7
    • MediaTek MT6582M
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 8 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Micromax Canvas Fire 4 FAQs

    What is the price of the Micromax Canvas Fire 4 in India?

    Micromax Canvas Fire 4 price in India at 4,399 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6582M; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Micromax Canvas Fire 4?

    How many colors are available in Micromax Canvas Fire 4?

    How long does the Micromax Canvas Fire 4 last?

    What is the Micromax Canvas Fire 4 Battery Capacity?

    Is Micromax Canvas Fire 4 Waterproof?

    Micromax Canvas Fire 4