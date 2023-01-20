 Micromax Bharat 5 Plus Price in India (20, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Micromax Bharat 5 Plus

    Micromax Bharat 5 Plus is a Android v7.1 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 6,690 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Micromax Bharat 5 Plus from HT Tech. Buy Micromax Bharat 5 Plus now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    3
    Score
    Last updated: 20 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹6,690
    16 GB
    5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    8 MP
    5 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v7.1 (Nougat)
    Micromax Phones Prices in India

    Micromax mobiles price in India starts from Rs.680. HT Tech has 425 Micromax mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

    Micromax Bharat 5 Plus Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5000 mAh
    • 5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
    • 8 MP
    • 5 MP
    Battery
    • 5000 mAh
    • No
    • No
    • Up to 504 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 504 Hours(2G)
    • Li-Polymer
    Camera
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • No
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Wide Angle Selfie
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Single
    Design
    • 149.5 mm
    • 170 grams
    • Black
    • 9.8 mm
    • 73.5 mm
    Display
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • 282 ppi
    • 67.68 %
    • IPS LCD
    • 16:9
    • 5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • No
    • Micromax
    • No
    • Bharat 5 Plus
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v7.1 (Nougat)
    • January 5, 2018 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, v4.2
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • No
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    Performance
    • Mali-T720 MP2
    • MediaTek MT6737
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    • DDR3
    • DDR3
    • 2 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 64 GB
    • 16 GB
    • Yes
    Micromax Bharat 5 Plus FAQs

    What is the price of the Micromax Bharat 5 Plus in India?

    Micromax Bharat 5 Plus price in India at 4,940 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6737; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 5000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Micromax Bharat 5 Plus?

    How many colors are available in Micromax Bharat 5 Plus?

    How long does the Micromax Bharat 5 Plus last?

    What is the Micromax Bharat 5 Plus Battery Capacity?

    Is Micromax Bharat 5 Plus Waterproof?

    Micromax Bharat 5 Plus