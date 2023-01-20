Micromax Bharat 5 Plus Price in India (20, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Micromax Bharat 5 Plus Micromax Bharat 5 Plus is a Android v7.1 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 6,690 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Micromax Bharat 5 Plus from HT Tech. Buy Micromax Bharat 5 Plus now with free delivery.