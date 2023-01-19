 Micromax In Note 1 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Primebook
    Want to try painting without learning it? Try these AI tools to create photo realistic artwork
    AI
    5 essential office desktop gadgets you need: Wireless charger, document scanner and more
    Wireless charger
    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Micromax Phones Micromax IN Note 1

    Micromax IN Note 1

    Micromax IN Note 1 is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 10,999 in India with 48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Micromax IN Note 1 from HT Tech. Buy Micromax IN Note 1 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    6
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35373/heroimage/140927-v3-micromax-in-note-1-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35373/images/Design/140927-v3-micromax-in-note-1-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35373/images/Design/140927-v3-micromax-in-note-1-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35373/images/Design/140927-v3-micromax-in-note-1-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35373/images/Design/140927-v3-micromax-in-note-1-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹10,999
    64 GB
    6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
    Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    16 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v10 (Q)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹10,999
    64 GB
    6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
    48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    5000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 10,999 M.R.P. ₹16,999
    Buy Now

    Micromax IN Note 1 Price in India

    Micromax IN Note 1 price in India starts at Rs.10,999. The lowest price of Micromax IN Note 1 is Rs.8,499 on amazon.in.

    Micromax IN Note 1 price in India starts at Rs.10,999. The lowest price of Micromax IN Note 1 is Rs.8,499 on amazon.in.

    Micromax In Note 1 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
    • 16 MP
    • 5000 mAh
    • 48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    Battery
    • Li-Polymer
    • Yes, Fast, 18W
    • Yes
    • 03h 13m 44s
    • 5000 mAh
    • Up to 41 Hours(3G) / Up to 70 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 41 Hours(3G) / Up to 70 Hours(2G)
    • No
    Camera
    • Yes, Screen flash
    • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • F2.0
    • 16 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
    • F1.79
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Fixed Focus
    • Single
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    Design
    • 76.9 mm
    • 8.9 mm
    • 165.2 mm
    • 196 grams
    • Green, White
    Display
    • 84.55 %
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • IPS LCD
    • 60 Hz
    • 20:9
    • 450 nits
    • 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 395 ppi
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    General
    • Yes
    • IN Note 1
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v10 (Q)
    • Micromax
    • November 24, 2020 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Head: 0.570 W/kg, Body: 0.957 W/kg
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Yes
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • No
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    Performance
    • 26.0 s
    • Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    • 12 nm
    • 4 GB
    • LPDDR4X
    • MediaTek Helio G85
    • LPDDR4X
    • 64 bit
    • Mali-G52 MC2
    Smart TV Features
    • 48+5+2+2 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Rear
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • 64 GB
    • eMMC 5.1
    • Yes
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Micromax In Note 1 FAQs

    What is the price of the Micromax In Note 1 in India?

    Micromax In Note 1 price in India at 9,499 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (16 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio G85; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 5000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Micromax In Note 1?

    How many colors are available in Micromax In Note 1?

    What is the Micromax In Note 1 Battery Capacity?

    Is Micromax In Note 1 Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Micromax In Note 1