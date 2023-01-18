 Micromax Canvas Blaze Hd Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Micromax Canvas Blaze HD

    Micromax Canvas Blaze HD is a Android v4.1 (Jelly Bean) phone, available price is Rs 12,749 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.2 GHz Processor, 2000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹12,749
    4 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.2 GHz
    8 MP
    2 MP
    2000 mAh
    Android v4.1 (Jelly Bean)
    ₹ 11,999 M.R.P. ₹20,999
    Micromax Canvas Blaze HD Price in India

    Micromax Canvas Blaze HD price in India starts at Rs.12,749. The lowest price of Micromax Canvas Blaze HD is Rs.11,090 on amazon.in.

    Micromax Canvas Blaze Hd Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Yes
    • Up to 150 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 5 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 5 Hours(2G)
    • Li-ion
    • 2000 mAh
    • Up to 150 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • Single
    • Digital Zoom
    • 2 MP, Primary Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Yes
    • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    Design
    • Black, White
    Display
    • 294 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    General
    • Canvas Blaze HD EG116
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • March 3, 2014 (Official)
    • Micromax
    • Android v4.1 (Jelly Bean)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 2G Bands: CDMA 800 MHz 3G Speed: EV-DO category Rev. A
    • Dual SIM, GSM+CDMA
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available
    • Yes, v3.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    Performance
    • 1 GB
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 200 MSM8625Q
    • Quad core, 1.2 GHz
    • Adreno 203
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Up to 1.38 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 4 GB
    Micromax Canvas Blaze Hd FAQs

    What is the price of the Micromax Canvas Blaze Hd in India?

    Micromax Canvas Blaze Hd price in India at 3,799 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 200 MSM8625Q; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Micromax Canvas Blaze Hd?

    How many colors are available in Micromax Canvas Blaze Hd?

    How long does the Micromax Canvas Blaze Hd last?

    What is the Micromax Canvas Blaze Hd Battery Capacity?

    Is Micromax Canvas Blaze Hd Waterproof?

    Micromax Canvas Blaze Hd