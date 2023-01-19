 Micromax Canvas Nitro A310 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Micromax Canvas Nitro A310

    Micromax Canvas Nitro A310 is a Android v4.4.2 (KitKat) phone, available price is Rs 24,549 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.7 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2500 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Micromax Canvas Nitro A310 from HT Tech. Buy Micromax Canvas Nitro A310 now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Micromax Canvas Nitro A310 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5 MP
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 13 MP
    • 2500 mAh
    Battery
    • Yes
    • Up to 10 Hours(2G)
    • 2500 mAh
    • Li-Polymer
    • Up to 320 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 320 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 10 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Fixed Focus
    • BSI Sensor
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • F2.2
    • Single
    Design
    • 154 grams
    • Pristine White, Mystic Blue
    • 141.3 mm
    • 8.9 mm
    • 71.9 mm
    Display
    • 294 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • IPS LCD
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 67.68 %
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    General
    • Canvas Nitro A310
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v4.4.2 (KitKat)
    • September 8, 2014 (Official)
    • Micromax
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 900 MHz
    • Yes, v4.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 21 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Micro
    Performance
    • Mali-450 MP4
    • 2 GB
    • MediaTek MT6592
    • Octa core, 1.7 GHz, Cortex A7
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 8 GB
    Micromax Canvas Nitro A310