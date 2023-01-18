Micromax Canvas Hue Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Micromax Canvas Hue Micromax Canvas Hue is a Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 10,124 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 3000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Micromax Canvas Hue from HT Tech. Buy Micromax Canvas Hue now with free delivery.