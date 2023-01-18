 Micromax Canvas Hue Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Micromax Canvas Hue

    Micromax Canvas Hue

    Micromax Canvas Hue is a Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 10,124 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 3000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Micromax Canvas Hue from HT Tech. Buy Micromax Canvas Hue now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹10,124
    8 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    8 MP
    2 MP
    3000 mAh
    Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat)
    Key Specs
    ₹10,124
    8 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    8 MP
    3000 mAh
    ₹ 11,090 M.R.P. ₹13,500
    Micromax Canvas Hue Price in India

    Micromax Canvas Hue price in India starts at Rs.10,124. The lowest price of Micromax Canvas Hue is Rs.8,999 on amazon.in.

    Micromax Canvas Hue Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 3000 mAh
    • 8 MP
    • 2 MP
    Battery
    • Li-Polymer
    • Up to 9 Hours(2G)
    • 3000 mAh
    • Up to 280 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 280 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 9 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • Fixed Focus
    • 2 MP, Primary Camera
    • Single
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • Yes
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    Design
    • White
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • AMOLED
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • 294 ppi
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    General
    • Canvas Hue
    • Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat)
    • Micromax
    • January 16, 2015 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • SIM1: Micro
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • Mobile Hotspot
    Performance
    • Mali-400 MP2
    • 1 GB
    • 32 bit
    • MediaTek MT6582
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    Storage
    • 8 GB
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Micromax Canvas Hue