 Micromax Selfie 2 Q4311 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Micromax Selfie 2 Q4311

    Micromax Selfie 2 Q4311 is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 9,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 3000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Micromax Selfie 2 Q4311 from HT Tech. Buy Micromax Selfie 2 Q4311 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    3
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P31051/heroimage/micromax-selfie-2-q4311-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹9,999
    32 GB
    5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP
    8 MP
    3000 mAh
    Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Micromax Selfie 2 Q4311 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
    • 8 MP
    • 13 MP
    • 3000 mAh
    Battery
    • No
    • No
    • Li-ion
    • 3000 mAh
    Camera
    • 8 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Single
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Wide Angle Selfie
    • Yes
    • F2.0
    • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • F2.0
    Design
    • Gold, Matte Black
    • 156 grams
    • 73.1 mm
    • 146.9 mm
    • 8.6 mm
    Display
    • 69.26 %
    • 5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • 282 ppi
    • IPS LCD
    General
    • Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    • Yes
    • 4G: Available (supports Indian bands),
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Micromax
    • Selfie 2 Q4311
    • July 28, 2017 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • No
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 4G (supports Indian bands), 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes, v4.0
    Performance
    • MediaTek MT6737
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    • Mali-T720 MP2
    • 3 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    • Rear
    Storage
    • 32 GB
    • Yes, Up to 64 GB
    Micromax Selfie 2 Q4311 FAQs

    What is the price of the Micromax Selfie 2 Q4311 in India?

    Micromax Selfie 2 Q4311 price in India at 7,700 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6737; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 3000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Micromax Selfie 2 Q4311?

    How many colors are available in Micromax Selfie 2 Q4311?

    What is the Micromax Selfie 2 Q4311 Battery Capacity?

    Is Micromax Selfie 2 Q4311 Waterproof?

    View More

