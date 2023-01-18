Micromax Selfie 2 Q4311 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Micromax Selfie 2 Q4311 Micromax Selfie 2 Q4311 is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 9,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 3000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Micromax Selfie 2 Q4311 from HT Tech. Buy Micromax Selfie 2 Q4311 now with free delivery.