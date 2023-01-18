 Micromax Canvas Mega 4g Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Micromax Canvas Mega 4G

    Micromax Canvas Mega 4G is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 11,777 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2500 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM.
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    ₹11,777
    16 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP
    5 MP
    2500 mAh
    Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    ₹ 11,999 M.R.P. ₹20,999
    Micromax Canvas Mega 4G Price in India

    Micromax Canvas Mega 4G price in India starts at Rs.11,777. The lowest price of Micromax Canvas Mega 4G is Rs.11,090 on amazon.in.

    Micromax Canvas Mega 4g Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 280 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • Up to 280 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 8 Hours(2G)
    • 2500 mAh
    • Yes
    • Up to 8 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • Yes
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection
    • No
    • Single
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • No
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    Design
    • Blue
    • 8 mm
    • 145 grams
    • 75 mm
    • 147 mm
    Display
    • IPS LCD
    • 267 ppi
    • 75.46 %
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • December 25, 2015 (Official)
    • Micromax
    • No
    • Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    • Canvas Mega 4G Q417
    • No
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, v4.0
    • No
    Performance
    • 3 GB
    • Mali-T720 MP2
    • 64 bit
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    • MediaTek MT6735
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 16 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Micromax Canvas Mega 4g