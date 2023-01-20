 Micromax Cg666 Price in India (20, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Micromax CG666

    Micromax CG666 is a phone, available price is Rs 2,545 in India with 0.3 MP Rear Camera, 192 MHz Processor, 1700 mAh Battery and 256 MB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Micromax CG666 from HT Tech. Buy Micromax CG666 now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 20 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P21427/heroimage/micromax-cg666-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P21427/images/Design/micromax-cg666-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P21427/images/Design/micromax-cg666-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P21427/images/Design/micromax-cg666-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹2,545
    256 MB
    2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
    192 MHz
    0.3 MP
    1700 mAh
    Micromax Cg666 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 1700 mAh
    • 2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
    • 0.3 MP
    Battery
    • 1700 mAh
    • Up to 6 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 350 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 6 Hours(2G)
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 350 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • 0.3 MP Primary Camera
    • Single
    • 640 x 480 Pixels
    • Digital Zoom
    • 220x176 fps
    Design
    • White, Black Grey,White Grey
    Display
    • TFT
    • 2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
    • 240 x 320 pixels
    • 167 ppi
    • 262k
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Not Available, 2G: Available
    • May 19, 2014 (Official)
    • Micromax
    • CG666
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP, MP4, MPEG4
    • Yes, Music Formats: MIDI, MP3
    • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP, MP4, MPEG4
    • Music ringtones, Polyphonic ringtones, Vibration
    • Torch Light
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, v2.1
    • Dual SIM, GSM+CDMA
    • 2G Bands: CDMA 800 MHz
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 2G
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available
    Performance
    • 192 MHz
    • 128 MB
    Smart TV Features
    • 0.3 MP
    Special Features
    • Yes, WAP
    • Calculator, Stopwatch, World clock, Calendar, Alarm
    • Yes, Limited
    • Yes
    Storage
    • 256 MB
    • Yes, Up to 8 GB
    Micromax Cg666